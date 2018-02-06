KOCHI: Acycle ride will be conducted to promote public awareness on PCOS on Feb 11 from Vytilla/ Kalamassery to CIAL. The riders will sign a mass petition on the day to support cycle track from Athani to Airport.This is an exclusive and golden opportunity for all women affected with PCOS to learn about this condition and to effectively control this disease. Prominent doctors and experts from all over the world will be taking classes for patients (Malayalam translation available) at this one day conference on Feb 18.

Nutrition specialists, dermatologists, fitness experts, researchers, endocrinologists, psychologists, cardiologists, diabetologists, Ayurveda physicians, Gynaecologists, Infertility Specialists and laparoscopic surgeons will impart valuable knowledge and give information about the latest advancements in treating and controlling PCOS. The conference is the culmination of ideas evolved at the annual “World PCOS Conference” that happened in USA last 3 years.

Life style disorder

PCOS has been increasing steadily over a period of time due to the changing life style, so in order to help control the problems associated with the disease, alterations in life style is required. Dr Shilpa Joshi , renowned Nutrition Specialist from Mumbai and a great orator will give detailed tips on diet to be followed in PCOS for the benefit of both doctors and patients . Dr Robert Tygenhof, a well-known physical trainer from USA, who works for integrated medical practice and is specialised in PCOS will be sharing his expert knowledge on physical fitness with patients through exercise programmes.

The wrath of PCOS on skin and hair

PCOS has profound effect on skin due to presence of high androgen (Male hormone ) and very often causes acne, hirsutism (Excessive hair growth), darkening of flexures, recurrent fungal infections etc. Professor Dr Maria Palmuten from Sweden who has a PhD on hirsutism and done lot of research on PCOS, will be taking sessions on dermatology.

PCOS can cause psychological problems

Many people are not aware that the effect of PCOS is not pertained to physical problems and symptoms, it has severe impact on the psychological health and it can cause irritability, mood swings, anxiety, depression, poor body image, social isolation and suicidal tendency. Prof Dr. Anuradha S from Christ University who has vast experience in working and researching on women’s psychological problems will be addressing this issue at the conference.

Period Woes !

Menstrual irregularities, prolonged bleeding and clotting, troubles women so much that it is either no periods for a long time or nonstop bleeding for a long time !!Eminent and experienced gynaecologists from Kerala and other parts of India will be targeting this issues with panel discussion and lectures.

DrAnushree patil, Research associate from NIRRH, Mumbai, will be presenting current figures on PCOS prevalence. There will be a live yoga session conducted by famous Yoga gurus Rajeev M.P and Nutan Manohar (Me- Met – Me) in the morning session.

Megha Khatri will be performing solo and the brilliant national champs Aswathy and Sen Jansen will be performing contemporary dance. Dr. Anita Mani will be performing a Latin dance, Bachata along with Alexander Scaria , who is the IIDC Latin Champion .

Register now!

Only limited seats are available on first come basis.

Students are given concession rate of only one-fifth the patient registration cost.

For more details : 9745494804 or visit pcoschallenge.org/kochi

The author Dr Anita Mani

MRCOG (London) has established a PCOS specialised clinic for PCOS in Athani.

The views expressed by the author are her own.