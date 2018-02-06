KOCHI: If the receding water levels of the major sources of potable water in the city are taken as an indicator, it can be safely assumed that severe drought and heat awaits the district in the coming months. Despite receiving an almost good North West Monsoon showers, the city teeters on the verge of potable water shortage. Post-November, the region received very little rain and this will increase the water woes during the dry summer in March, April and May.

The predictions on weather patterns for the district is not at all encouraging. Last year, Kerala witnessed one of the worst droughts in the last three decades. The climate experts warn this year also the summer heat will be high. M G Manoj, a scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research of Cusat, said the summer is likely to be intense in the coming months. “The temperature is going up. If we do an assessment, it can be seen the temperature has gone up in the past two months. At our Cusat station, we recorded a high temperature of 34.9 C in January this year.

This shows the temperature would have crossed 36 degree celsius mark in some other areas in the district. We have observatories only at some places and usually there are areas where the temperature is high and it goes unrecorded,” he added.Last year, the volume of monsoon showers was not uniform throughout the state. In Central Kerala and the southern districts, rainfall was comparatively higher. While at Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad and Kasargode districts, it was comparatively less. The southern districts also received unexpected rainfall, courtesy the Ockhi cyclone. The variations in monsoon rains, according to IMD, is a sign of scorching summer season and drought ahead.

Kerala had witnessed the phenomenon of the heat wave in 2016. The high temperature is likely to persist for two or three days. Heat waves typically occur between March and June, and in some rare cases even extend till July. The extreme temperatures and resultant atmospheric conditions adversely affect people living in these regions since they cause physiological stress and sometimes resulting in death. The similar situation is likely to arise this year too. “Under the present circumstances, there are chances for sunburn. A case of sunburn was already reported at Athirappally,” added Manoj.

Experts said potable water shortage happens not due to climate change alone. Though it affects the availability of potable water to an extent, poor management of the existing water supply system and misuse of waterbodies are also equal contributors to the severe crunch.

The threat of severe drought had even prompted the government to think of creating artificial rain through cloud seeding. It is learnt the government is planning to go ahead with the experimentation, initially in the catchment areas of major dams. The authorities concerned are thinking of conducting the experiment at Peppara and Kochupamba. The experimentation is likely to begin by the end of April. “Artificial rain is one of the options the Government is looking at to meet the water requirements, especially for power production,” said Manoj.



Dos and Don’ts

Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 pm and 3.00 pm

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.

Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun

Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high

Avoid working outside between 12 and 3 pm

While traveling, carry water with you

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body

Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food

If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles

If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, rice water, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink

Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night

Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently

(data: National Disaster Management Authority)

What is a heat wave?

A heat wave is a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summer season in the North-Western parts of India. Heat Waves typically occur between March and June, and in some rare cases even extend till July