KOCHI: To detach physically from material things and invest in experiences with the people you love are important parameters to becoming happier, said Arthur C Brooks, president of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), a Washington-based public policy research institute.Brooks was speaking on 'Abundance without Attachment: The Formula for a Good Life' at an interactive talk organised by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) on Monday. He said a detachment from materialistic things is significant to make life worthy. Brooks noted though capitalism is essential to bring down poverty, it should not compromise with the very essence of life which is spending and investing time with loved ones. He said while "'Use things, love people, worship God' is the right formula to live, while 'using people, loving things and worshipping oneself' is what is practised now."

Brooks said it is necessary to answer the question "why do you do" more than "what do you do". He said he studied music and spent a large part of life as a classical musician, but this did not satisfy him. "Glorification of God and refreshment of the soul: I wanted to give this as an answer when somebody asks me about my profession," he said. He mentioned he began to think about how the world became richer and wanted to switch to the economic field. He chose to improve lives through economics, he said.

"Getting money from the government will not eradicate poverty but training people to be enterprising will,” said Brooks who was visiting Kerala for the first time. Sadanand Dhume, resident fellow of the American Enterprise Institute, Washington DC, was the moderator. “Kerala is a state where socialist ideologies dominate the popular discourse. It's time we consider different schools of thought,” said CPPR chairman D Dhanuraj.