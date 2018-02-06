KOCHI: The Regional Sports Centre (RSC) Kochi will be launching Kerala’s first Day and Night Indoor Cricket Practise Pitches with bowling machine on Wednesday. There will be three practise pitches with a bowling machine in one of them. The bowling machine has been imported from USA and assembled at Leverage Home Science, Hyderabad. Similar machines are utilised by BCCI for its National Cricket Academies. The bowling machine can hold 20 balls at a time and can be operated manually and automatically. It has three variations namely ‘Off Spin’, ‘LeB Spin’ and ‘Fast BaIl’. The maximum speed of the ball is 150 km or 90 miles per hour.

Kerala’s First Day and Night Indoor Cricket Net Practice Pitches with a bowling machine will be inaugurated by K Mohammed Y Safirullah, District Collector, Ernakulam and chairman of RSC on Wednesday at 6.30 pm. Cricketer Basil Thampi will be the bowler and the District Collector will face the ball for the inaugural pitch inauguration session.

Since Kerala rainy season last for nearly six months a year and with night practice impossible, RSC’s Day and Night Indoor Cricket Practice Pitches would be a boon for the trainees of the RSC-SG Cricket School. Basil Thampi is one of the three fast bowlers selected to represent India for the South African Tour 2018. He was a member of the T20 Indian Squad against Sri Lanka that concluded recently. He was declared an’Emerging Player’ when he represented Gujarat Lions in the IPL match in 2017. He is a Ranji Trophy Player from Kerala.