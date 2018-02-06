KOCHI: ‘Nammada Mattoli’: this is what listeners call the community radio station that broadcasts information to the marginalised region in Wayanad. Situated in a shopping complex in Wayanad and licensed by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, New Delhi, it is a credible source of information that has direct and immediate relevance to the community living within its transmission zone. It provides the farmers, tribes, dalits, women and children with an opportunity to speak out, and be heard.

The radio station is supposed to be the first electronic media channel to broadcast information in the tribal language. The radio signals cover over 85 per cent of the Wayanad district and they have 20 hours of daily broadcasting starting from 5.30 am to 1.30 am. The station broadcasts information related to various topics and has become an important source of information for the tribal people.

The station director, Fr. Sebastian Puthen Varghese says, “Each day is different as we deal with different topics like health, agriculture, and local news. There are even people who carry their radios with them even when they are plucking pepper.”

Programmes such as ‘Nyattuvela’, ‘Vayalnadu’, and ‘Chaya Kada’ give information on the market value of products, weather updates and other information required. These programmes have helped the marginalised to express their views socially, economically, culturally and spiritually.

The daily broadcast of tribal dialects is done by tribals themselves who come, learn and do the editing in their language. Fr Sebastian says, “There are more than ten people who come and volunteer. There is a man who comes and recites poems. You must be surprised to know that this man was illiterate before. All these volunteers have developed the skills and are regularly doing programmes.”

Another new venture is ‘Mattolikootam’ and ‘Mattoli GramaKootam’. There are already 20 Mattolikootams where they go to villages every Saturday where the entire village functions like a radio station and their grievances are recorded. Fr Sebastian adds, “We also interview grama panchayats where we see how many yearly projects have been carried out and how many are pending. So far we have covered almost 20 panchayats.”

Promoted by the Wayanad Social Service Society, Radio Mattoli is the only Community Radio station in the Wayanad district. So far, around 3,000 radios have been distributed to the people. The radio station has become popular among students who carry out various activities for community development. Fr Sebastian says, “Every person wants their voice to be heard and through this radio station we are ensuring that the tribals also get the news updates related to various subjects.”