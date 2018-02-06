KOCHI: “Love the life you live. Live the life you love,” said the revolutionary musician Bob Marley, who created a rage across the world with his music. People’s Political Platform (PPP) organised a grand tributary function ‘Bom Bolo Bob Marley’ for the iconic figure on Tuesday which marks the 73rd birthday of the cult singer. The one-day event themed on the message of ‘One Love One World’ which was held at the Shafeeq Amaravaty Square, Fort Kochi, included band performances, music and instrumental concert and interactive talks. “Bob Marley was a legend who made a revolution through music. Music is a sharp tool and he used it to fight against fascism”, said Desmon Fortkochin, Chairman of PPP.

He highlighted that this is the first time PPP is individually hosting such a programme in the memory of Marley. The platform, according to him, is a collective of artists, social activists and people who fight for a positive change in the society. Marley had a politics that was pro-people and the same ideology is followed in PPP, he added.

Ummer Farooq Hamza, director, expressed his happiness and mentioned that members of PPP always stood and fought for the benefit of people. “This platform was formed via the Internet and people from all walks of life who believe in revolution and change are part of it,” he said.The event was inaugurated by writer Anil Panachooran who highlighted that Marley was a great musician and there is no need to comment on his personal choices in life.

The events had performances by various bands from nearby localities including Cross Winds, Nattukoottam, Dawn of Tien, Thayambaka and Joshua Tree. A talk on ‘Legalise our rights’ moderated by activist Jolly Chirayath and classical concerts also took place in the venue. Apart from local bands, groups from Bengaluru and Alappey also were part of the celebratory night. People had gathered together at the venue to listen to their favourite musician’s songs. Foreigners, local residents, tourists were seen clapping and cheering when the band performers took the stage on fire with popular numbers by the musician. An art exhibition ‘Pullikari’ by Sharon Rani also grabbed eyeballs.

Before the inaugural function on Tuesday, a small event was organised on Monday with a drama, musical performance and documentary presentation on Bob Marley. As the legendary musician quoted once ‘Live for yourself and you will live in vain, live for others, and you will live again’, Marley still continues to live in the hearts of millions even 37 years after his death.