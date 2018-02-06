KOCHI: The team representing Sastra University School of Law, Thanjavur, won the T S Venkateswara Iyer memorial ever-rolling trophy at the All India Moot Court Competition held at the Ernakulam Government Law College. Tiruchirappalli National Law School team won the second prize and Thiruvananthapuram Government Law College team finished third.

Kerala High Court Judge Justice B Kemal Pasha, who delivered the valedictory address, talked about the freedom of religion ensured by Article 25 of the Constitution and said law students should understand the definition of liberty is regulated freedom. Kerala High Court Judges Justice Sunil Thomas and Justice Ashok Menon spoke on the occasion. Principal K R Reghunathan presided over valedictory function.