KOCHI: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who wrapped up his three-day visit to the state, interacted with around 4,000 youngsters drawn from various campuses across the state and urged them to show the courage to face life’s challenges. Sri Sri, who led ‘Vigyan Bhairav’, a three-day session at the Kaloor Stadium here, spoke of ancient techniques for maintaining health.

According to him, challenges brought out the best in a person.“If you are weak within, you will not be able to handle a tough situation. It is the balance of mind which leads to inner peace and helps us tackle any challenge,” he said. Sri Sri also presented awards to three colleges which were transformed after adopting Art of Living happiness programme.

On Sunday, he interacted with corporates at ‘Mind full or Mindful’, a programme held at the Marriott Hotel here. During the one-and-a-half hour long session, he also shared various meditation and yoga techniques with the audience to tackle stress. He said the senior officers should motivate their colleagues and utilise free time by having lunch together, holding healthy conversations and meditating together.

Around 7,000 people from across the state participated in Vigyan Bhairav’, held at Kaloor KWA grounds.