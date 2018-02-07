KOCHI: Books play a vital role in developing a child to respect others, said renowned children’s writer Sippy Pallippuram. He was speaking after inaugurating the Aksharayathra programme at Piravom Fatima School organised by Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature to boost the significance of mother tongue among children and raise the reading habit. Sebastian Pallithode, writer and executive member of the institute, presided over the function.

Former teacher of the school A N Sunitha was felicitated during the Gurupooja held in the function. Pallithode distributed the certificates for children who won prizes i n t h e l i t e r a t u r e competitions. Fatima Higher Secondary School Principal Sister Christina C M C, teacher Asha Joseph, school secretary Irin Paul addressed the gatheri n g . Aksharayathra, which went on for one month in ten different schools in the district, concluded its event in Fatima School. The programme had made the books published by the institute available for half the rate to the students.