KOCHI: Creating attractive designs for her clothes is what Ashima Bhan, a city-based designer has always concentrated on. This time again she has brought out a unique collection of western wear giving it a trendy look. The exhibition-cum-sale to be held on February 9-10 will feature some of her latest collections in kurtas, kurtis, shrugs and other western wear.

The blending of different colours in shades of blue, green with works like block-print and hand-painted are a feature of this collection. Ashima says, “Colours always got me interested and what I noticed in Kochi is that people are opting more for western wear. So, in this collection, I have given it a western touch using cotton as the material.”

The collection is absolutely simple with very little embellishments in it. Long flowing shrugs and dresses are available in colours of blue, white, dusty pink with batik and block print patterns. The shrugs are made from the Kerala thorthu which can be paired with a pair of jeans. The cut on the cross and the loose-flowing fabric adds to the glamour. The Jaipur print makes it wearable even to the office. The collection is unique and adaptable and can be teamed up with other clothes.

The price ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 1,800.

Besides women’s wear, there is a trendy collection of men’s wear from the label called Brando by Swathy Lakshmi, a Chennai designer who has been designing trendy collections for both men and women for the past one-and-a-half years. Her capsule collection of Kurtas have already been featured in places like Fort Kochi, Bangalore, Mumbai. Swathy says, “The pieces are very rare and available only in limited sizes. This time the collection is based on the theme of Valentine’s day and is available in hues of grey, red, white and black.”

Done in cotton and linen, the shirts and kurtas have block-print designs and patch works. She adds, “We do custom orders too so that customers can get something designed exclusively.” Ashima, on that other hand, adds that she is planning to conduct these kind of exhibitions every month so that the customers can get their pair of trendy fabrics at an affordable rate.