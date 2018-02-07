KOCHI: InQ Innovation, a one-stop global innovation eco-system which recently opened a new office in Kochi, has signed an MoU with New Delhi-based Indian Blockchain Council (IBC) to set up Indian Blockchain Council Academy in Kerala.Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Johny, co-founder, InQ Innovation, said the initiative is part of InQ’s commitment to usher in the emerging technologies adoption in the state. “This partnership is expected to provide a great boost to the Blockchain activities and learning within India and Kerala,” he said.

InQ intends to work with Indian Blockchain Council as its strategic partner for starting and running InQIndian Blockchain Council Academy by having training programmes, creating PoCs, setting up a full-fledged Blockchain lab, etc. “This engagement will result in the business of evangelising and selling Blockchain interventions as training and end products besides adding value in this process as a leading Blockchain consortium. One to three day and long duration certification programmes on Blockchain will be offered with online, offline and hybrid training models for students to choose from,” he added.

InQ Innovation, which recently branched out to Kochi, has already set up and incubated several startups across Sydney, Dubai and Bengaluru. The aim is to harness international collaborations across broad in vibrant sectors such as agritech, biotech and clean energy, creative media and digital technology, education and skill-ready training, tourism and hospitality, healthcare and wellbeing; and fintech.