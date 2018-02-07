KOCHI: Kochi will play host to the 46th dairy industry conference organised by the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) at Angamaly from February 8 to 10.The conference will be attended by around 2,000 participants including dairy farmers, professionals, technocrats and policy makers from across the country. The three-day event will have exclusive farmer and technical sessions and an exhibition of dairy processing equipment and allied appliances. Scientists and researchers across India and abroad will speak at the conference.

Kerala Minister for Forest, Animal Husbandry and Zoos K Raju will inaugurate the conference. National Dairy Development Board chairman Dilip Rath will deliver the keynote address.The minister will also present Dr Varghese Kurien award for 2017 to P Gopala Kurup, chairman, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (MILMA)

Established in 1948 and headquartered in New Delhi, IDA is the common forum of the dairy industry in India and functions very closely with the dairy producers, professionals, and planners, scientists and educationists, institutions and organisations associated with the development of dairying in India. Members of IDA include the farmers, professionals, students, institutions, companies, cooperatives, corporate, government and public sector.