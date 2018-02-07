KOCHI: For over two decades, those sculptures withstood the ravages of time. Worn out by the vagaries of Nature and disfigured by bird droppings, they were silent spectators to the times bygone. There were outcries from the public to restore the forms but all fell on the deaf ears. However, on Tuesday, the sculptures got a facelift after the Corporation conducted a week-long restoration camp intended to infuse new life into the structures that lied unattended for a long time.

Artist Namboothiri with a renovated

sculpture at Subash Park | K Shijith

The civic body has restored around 14 sculptures at the park through the camp, which concluded here on Tuesday. Artist Namboodiri rededicated the restored sculptures to the public at a function held at Subash Park. The Corporation also felicitated the artists who gave a lease of life to the sculptures.

The restoration work was undertaken with the assistance of the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), which provided `20 lakh for the project under its CSR initiative. The project was coordinated by the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development. “The restoration of all the sculptures has been completed.

The description of each work is displayed near to the sculpture. We are also in the process of providing lighting to the sculpture so people can enjoy the art work even during night,” said an officer with the Corporation. Lack of repair, maintenance and proper management had resulted in the deterioration of the sculptures. Though the park underwent major renovation in 2015, the sculptures and installations on the southern part of the park were not repaired.

These include the works of 14 artists who participated in the first International Symposium of Sculptors held at the park in 1990. The sculptors include the likes of Hiroshi Mikami, Ashokan Poduval, Raghav Kaneria, Gerard However, Fred Conlon, C S Jayaram, and Sarbari Roy Choudhary among others. Critic Sanu Master, CSL chairman and managing director Madhu S Nair, Mayor Soumini Jain, Opposition leader K J Antony and other councillors along with the artists participated in the rededication ceremony.