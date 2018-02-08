The city police commissioner has received a preliminary inquiry report on the controversial land deal in the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese in which allegations of corruption were raised against church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry. The preliminary inquiry was done on the basis of the complainant against the land deal in which the Archdiocese suffered huge financial loss.

According to police commissioner M P Dinesh, it is impossible to register a criminal case against the prelate as the land is in the name of the Cardinal himself. “Since the transaction was carried out by the person who held the land in his name, the police cannot register a case against him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Paulachan Puthupara, who lodged the police complaint, said the Cardinal was only only a trustee and the property is in his name only because he occupies the position as the church head. “He is only a trustee. When he violates the trust of the church, it can be challenged by a church member who is affected by it,” said Paulachan.A petition filed by Paulachan at a local court in this regard was dismissed earlier.