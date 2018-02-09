KOCHI: Though the construction of the mooring facility at both Vypeen and Fort Kochi jetties to facilitate the operation of the RO-RO vessel has reached the final stage, the Kochi Corporation is still groping in the dark to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to operate the facility. It is learnt the government had sent a few queries on the SPV which include its name, members of the director board, purpose and other details. But the Kochi Corporation is yet to consider it. Eventually, this will again delay the commissioning of the two Ro-Ro vessels, which are the need of the hour on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route.

“Since it is a new subject, the Corporation has no idea about it. They are still groping in the dark to reply to some of the queries being asked by the government. Their target to complete the formation of an SPV before the completion of the mooring jetty construction will not materialise. The Fort Kochi and Vypeen residents need to wait another one month for getting the RO-RO vessel. Even the bylaws for SPV are not finalised,” said a Corporation officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Corporation is also moving to invite a global tender for operating the Ro-Ro vessels. “Expecting a delay in the formation of the SPV, the civic body is planning to go for a global tender for operating the Ro-Ro Vessel. However, during a steering committee meeting the suggestion received flak from several quarters,” said the officer.However, when contacted, Corporation Secretary A S Anuja said the delay in submitting the query was deliberately made. “A query report will be submitted to the government soon,” she said.