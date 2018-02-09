KOCHI: Following the great success of its first edition in Delhi and Mumbai in 2017, the second edition of ‘Abu Dhabi Week’ is all set to be hosted in India. The event is being curated by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.Taking place in Kochi and Kolkata for the first time, the dual-city exhibition will start on February 16, with a grand three-day affair at Kochi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor. The Kolkata edition will commence on February 23.

Positioning Abu Dhabi as the ultimate destination for vacations, leisure travel, and weddings, Abu Dhabi Week will offer an experiential mix of culture, art, entertainment and sports to captivate the attendees. It will showcase the wonders of Abu Dhabi and take them on a virtual tour of the magnificent city, presenting the perfect insight to its grandeur.

While 3D maps of Abu Dhabi will paint a vivid picture of the city’s urban landscape, attendees will also have a chance to win exclusive trip packages to Abu Dhabi, adding to the splendour of the event. From adventure sports and culinary delicacies of the region, and the art and literary marvels of the Island city, you can experience it all at Abu Dhabi Week 2018! The event will also feature a gamut of exciting contests and competitions to engage the visitors. For more information please visit www.tcaabudhabi.ae. Social media handle - #InAbuDhabi