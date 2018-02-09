KOCHI: Music enthusiasts in the city will witness the second season of ‘Mojo rising’, a music fest designed to bring out talents of independent musical bands from around the globe, this weekend. The two-day event organised by Kappa TV at Bolgatty Palace has a major attraction this season as they bring in music legend Bob Marley’s son Ky Mani Marley and his 14-member Konfrontation band for the first time in India. The singer is expected to belt out his dad’s classics.

Along with Ky-Mani Marley and his band, 14 other bands from India will perform including Thaikkudam Bridge, Agam, Brodha V, Thakara, Pineapple Express, The Down Troddence, Anju Brahmasmi, Clown with A Frown, Blank Planet, Suraj Mani and the Tattva Trip, When Chai met Toast, Lazie Bison, Gowry Lekshmi, Live Banned and Cut-a-Vibe.

Pineapple Express, Blanket Planet, Thakara, Clown with A Frown, Anju Brahmasmi, The Down Troddence and Brodha V will performing on the first day. Thaikkudam Bridge will stage their show on the second day followed by other bandsKy- Mani Marley’s band will give the final performance wrapping up the music festival with his hip-hop beats.

The ticket for the music fest is priced at Rs 999 for Day 1 and Rs 749 for Day 2 and for both days it is priced at Rs 1,299. Tickets can be booked on Book My Show and spot tickets are also made available at the venue from 10 am onwards on February 10 and 11. The event is sponsored by Kalyan Silks, Federal Bank, Cera Sanitary ware, Joy Alukkas and is organised by the Mathrubhumi Group.