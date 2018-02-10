KOCHI: The Health Department can cheer as a survey conducted by various departments revealed that 92 per cent of children have undergone vaccination in Ernakulam district.The survey was carried out by doctors in four medical colleges in the district with the support of community medicine department. The report was handed over to District Collector Mohammad Y Safirulla on Thursday.The study was conducted after diphtheria cases were reported in Ernakulam district a few months ago.

To promote vaccination in Ernakulam, a programme named 'Immunise Ernakulam' was carried out by the National Health Mission.The doctors from Amritha Institute of Medical Sciences, Sree Narayana Medical College, Government Medical College and MOSC Medical College, Kolenchery, conducted studies at 120 places in the district involving 2,432 students.

"As many as 92 pc of children in the district have been vaccinated. As per the ratio, 8 students out of 100 have not been vaccinated," a release said.In the 5-6 age group, only 70 pc children could be vaccinated. The children had missed booster doses which have to be taken between 1 and 5 years.

"It might be the reason behind the spread of diphtheria in the district," according to Dr Teena Mary Joy, who led the studies.

The highest vaccination rate of 96.7 pc was reported from Muvattupuzha-Kothamangalam area. Paravoor recorded 96 pc, Aluva- Kunnathunad area recorded 86.3 pc and Kanayannur taluk recorded 89 pc.

The District Collector urged authorities to achieve 100 pc vaccination in the district. He said all steps would be taken to meet the target. More awareness programmes would be conducted for this.

District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr N K Kuttappan, Deputy DMO Dr K R Vidhya and IMA representatives attended the function organised to hand over the report to the District Collector.