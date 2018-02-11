KOCHI: Every year, thousands lose their life in accidents or on the way to hospital due to failure in administering timely medical assistance. Sometimes, it becomes difficult to assist the victim because one is not aware of their medical condition. Creating awareness on the basic life support systems and skills which will come in handy to help those in need of medical attention, Rotary Club of Cochin West with the joint initiative of VPS Lakeshore Hospital and Kochi City Police have brought out Project Samaritan, a complete orientation programme on how to save lives from traumatic situations. Through this project, the Rotary Club is trying to spread awareness among the youth.

The project, which began this academic year, has already covered around 25 schools, training around 2,500 students in life-saving skills to handle situations such as drowning, cardiac arrest, burns, bleeding, serious injury from road accidents, fall from a building, poisoning, choking, bleeding from nose, stroke, epilepsy etc.

“We aim to target about 40 schools, this academic year. Our team includes a team of doctors, paramedics and cops who visit the schools and interact with the students about the life support techniques. The students are given both theory as well as practical sections with mannequins,” said Ajith Kumar Gopinath, president of Rotary Club.

The project has been divided into three different phases. The volunteers go to the institutions and select about 100 students who are given both theoretical and practical orientation.Thirty-four programmes have been conducted as part of the first phase. In the next level, out of the 100 students, 10 best students are selected and invited to the Lakeshore Hospital for a full-day programme. The students who pass the second-level training will be recommended to the Commissioner of Kochi City Police who will volunteer during emergency situations. “At present, there are at least 6,000 students from various schools in Kochi who are part of theal beneficiaries of Project Samaritan is 6,000 students from various schools in Kochi who are well trained with hands-on experience to save lives from various traumatic situation including cardiac arrests, choking, bleeding, burn injuries, fractures among others.”

The project Samaritan is intended to inculcate courage in the students so that they will be able to help people at the time of emergency. Teachers of Kendra Vidyalayas across India participated in the Project Samaritan. District Traffic Police team will undergo training on Feb 16 at VPS Lakeshore Hospital.