KOCHI: In the context of the issues arising out of the press conference held by four senior most Justices of the Supreme Court of India, a cursory glance at the functioning of the Supreme Court of the United States and the interactions, relations and dissents between the Chief Justice on the one hand, and fellow Justices, on the other, and among themselves, will be both interesting and rewarding.

President George Washington’s Congress of 1789 created the Supreme Court with “a Chief Justice and five Associate Justices”. The chief Justice as Chairman of the conference of the Court led the discussion and decided cases of his associates. The practice since John Marshall’s time had been to strive for one opinion of the court.In 1953, President Eisenhower appointed him as Chief Justice. He brought the trial judges too within the fold of the conference and became the “Chief Justice of the United States”. Justice Black led the court into a restrained animation in passing on the wisdom of legislation enacted by the State Legislatures and the Congress. He functioned on the court as its Senior Associate Justice and the Court’s Chief Philosopher, without ever being the Chief Justice. Frankfurter’s attacks on the Black Philosophy are equally famous.

William Rehanquist briefly attended Kenyon College in Ohio and joined the Army Air Corps. He was active in Republican Politics, wrote speeches for Barry Goldwater’s 1964 presidential campaign. In 1968 Richard Nixon was elected President and Kleindienst became Deputy Attorney General and invited Rehanquist to join him as an Assistant Attorney General in charge of the office of Legal Counsel. M C Setalvad said that the Constituent Assembly could enter upon its arduous task, only on the basis of a draft prepared by B N Rao after deep study and laborious research. If Dr Ambedkar was the skillful pilot of the constitution, it was B N Rao “who visualised the plan and laid its the foundation.”

If the Indian Judiciary, is to survive in high esteem of future generations of Indian citizens, it will have to imbibe the culture of Justices like Hugo Black, Felix Frankfurter, and John M Harlan Jr and learn lessons from the ability of Chief Justice Warren in holding the Supreme Court together, during times of crisis.

Rahenquist’s experience in screening Supreme Court nominees helped him to be so fair to his colleagues. Why, then Deepak Misra, despite being the head of the collegium, is so unfair to his senior colleagues? All the facets of fairness implicit in the practices of American Chief Justices are matters of urgent concern for the Indian Chief Justice too. That, this ought to be so, was vouch–safed as a vision of the future, by the practice of our constitution makers, like B N Rao, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Justice Khanna of our Supreme Court.

The author is the Director, Law Research and Former Law Lecturer, CUSAT.

The views expressed by the author are his own.