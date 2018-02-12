Creating a space for art has been Satheesh G Nair’s main aim behind his new initiative for students titled ‘the Art Space’. The director of Kerala University’s campus theatre group has recently come up with a venture for students interested in pursuing their talent in performing arts.The theatre enthusiast believes that ‘the Art Space’ is something different. Speaking on what makes it special, Satheesh says, “ The focus is not just on theatre. We focus on all types of performing arts, be it theatre, film, mono act and so on. I don’t think there will be a space devoted to teaching the basics of mono act.”

Satheesh opines that apart from the few reputed academies and institutes, there are not many platforms for youngsters to tone their talents. He says, “There are so many talented youngsters who want to come into this field. Without any basic knowledge, there are not many platforms which provide them with proper training and guidance that is needed.”

Through ‘the Art Space’, he hopes to give youngsters a proper training through the basics over a two-month-long course. Training will be given in theatre acting, film acting, script writing, direction, mono act tutorial, short film and documentary making and even personality development. According to him, there will be activities and workshops involving experts in the respective fields. The director says , “There will be two batches, one for students between the age of 9 and 15, and the second will have youngsters between 16 and 25 years.” He says that there have been many enquiries and positive responses from students.

Winding up, he says, “I have interacted with many youngsters as part of theatre workshops and other events held in schools and colleges. There are so many students who have a lot of talent, be it in scriptwriting or acting. What I have understood from the interactions is that there is not much proper guidance and basic training given for them to showcase their talent.”Raja Warrier, director, Centre for Visual and Performing Arts, and Gireesh Sopanam, creative head, Sopanam Institute of Performing Arts, will be the guest faculties. Classes will start from April. For more details, contact 9895291929.