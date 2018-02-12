KOCHI: Aunique juxtaposition of colours, weaves and patterns that make Thangam’s designs will be featured in the Mayuri 2018 exhibition-cum-sale which will be held at Abad Plaza on February 16 and 17. The collection is a mélange of tastefully hand crafted creations from the design house of Chennai-based designer Thangam Mathai. There is an avast range to cater to the different tastes of the new age woman with this new dawn to dusk collection. You can choose from a variety of cool pastels that will be perfect for sunny days or silky sheens with a shimmer for dazzling evenings.

Elegant organzas in pleasant pastels with embroidered paisley motifs look refreshingly alluring. Trendy Tussars with mirror work for a touch of glimmer are paired with delicately embroidered blouses in matching shades. And for a touch of glamour there are Tussars with intricate cutwork, applique and Ari embroidery. Kota and Kora silks come in interesting permutations and combinations of colours, prints and embroidery.

For the funky minded there are smart digital print fusion saris and geometric prints. For those with a penchant for bright colours, there are vibrant pure silks with bandini work in striking contrast to create a stunning impact.Delicate Chanderis with bandini prints are imaginatively matched with Kanta work blouses. A striking black and white chanderi sari that caught the eye was apparently done using discharge printing.

Thangam says, “This type of printing is useful for printing white on black or green on pink without the colours bleeding or mixing.” In other lighter varieties there are linen saris in unusual colour combinations with Dhaka embroidery, mirror work and coordinated embroidered blouses and cotton saris in ethnic colours with elegant borders and contrast blouses.

Several layers have been added using tie and dye and embroidery to make the Supernet saris exclusive. In fact, each and every sari in the collection is exclusive because Thangam has extended her designing skills to optimum imaginative use of texture, colour, tone, shading with tie and dye, batik, kalamkari, print, kanta and exquisite embroidery work.There are saris that are show stoppers and some that are under stated and still make a statement. In addition,there is a wide variety of salwar set material in striking ombinations of both complementary and contrasting coloursin silks, tussars, chanderi and supernet. For the die-hard Mayuri loyalists Thangam has included several saris and salwar sets with block prints and geometric designs in her signature style.