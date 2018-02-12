KOCHI: While the Aluva Manappuram is all spruced up to host the Sivarathri festival on Tuesday, the police have made elaborate arrangements in a bid to ensure law and order and to avoid any untoward incidents during the pilgrims’ rush.

A round-the-clock police control room will function at the Manappuram from Tuesday morning. According to the police officers, 1,500 policemen, 200 women civil police officers, 164 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, 30 Circle Inspectors and 10 DySPs have been deployed to handle the law and order situation on Tuesday and Wednesday under the supervision of Ernakulam Rural SP A V George and Aluva DySP Prabhullachandran. The police have also set up surveillance cameras as part of enhanced surveillance against anti-social elements. Besides, a special squad comprising police officers in mufti has been constituted to spot pick-pockets and robbers. Emergency services including ambulance are available at Manappuram.

Other regulations



Street vendors will not be allowed in the circumference of 50 metres of the temple

The municipality area has been declared a begging-free zone

Patrolling on boats under the supervision of a Sub-Inspector will be conducted

Personnel of Commando Police and Quick Response Team will also be deployed

CCTV cameras, including drone cameras, have been installed at important junctions to track the movement of anti-social elements

Liquor sale and consumption is prohibited in Aluva town on Tuesday and Wednesday