KOCHI: Amputation of a limb is a triple threat. They are: loss of physical function, loss of sensation and loss of body image. If it pertains to one’s legs, the pain can be more intense, severe and lifelong. The agony of going through life’s journey seems to be non-ending trauma. The anguish can be compared to those of the terminally ill cancer patients. Those who lost their legs will be grieving all through life unless someone comes to their rescue.

Main causes of amputation in India, particularly Kerala

According the International Diabetic Federation, India is one of three diabetic capitals of the world.

Currently India has 64.4 million diabetic patients which is 7.1 per cent of adult population. A UN prediction says that by 2030 India will have 120 million diabetic patients. Between 30 to 40 percent will lose their limbs through diabetic foot and peripheral vascular degeneration. Kerala stands at the top of this population. The next major cause of loss of limbs in Kerala is road traffic accident.

The amazing increase in vehicles, narrow and crowded roads, high risk and adventurous speed seeking youth, and not keeping the traffic rules, Kerala stands out in road accident and loss of limbs. Both diabetes and accidents are avoidable and easily manageable if the Keralites are a bit more careful about their health care management besides taking medicine. Conflicts and war, malignancy are also causes of limb loss.

Gift from the Rotarians

Assessing the sheer number of amputees, their agony and their multitude of other personal and social problems, Rotarians set up ‘Project- Let Us Make Them Walk’. Members from Rotary Clubs of Muvattupuzha; Muvattupuzha Heritage; Kolencherry and Coimbatore Mid-Town of Rotary International District 3201volunteered to gift them with prosthetics. Rotary Club of Coimbatore Mid-Town promised to get the artificial limbs and was willing to send the prosthetic technicians to measure and fix the prosthesis. On Feb 4, 81 amputees received shining sets of legs and started training to walk towards a better future.