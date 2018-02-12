KOCHI: Tiruvalla-native Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil has taken over as Flag Officer Naval Aviation (FONA). An alumnus of the Lawrence School, Lovedale, and the National Defence Academy (67th course), he was commissioned into the Navy on January 1, 1986.

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil

A helicopter pilot, qualified on Sea King 42 B/C and Alouette, he has commanded INAS 330, carrier-borne ASW Sea King Squadron and was the commissioning commanding officer of the Naval Air Station, INS Shikra. Rear Admiral Phillipose has commanded the 1241 RE corvette, INS Nashak, Missile Corvette INS Kirpan and the Guided Missile Frigate INS Brahmaputra, besides serving as the Executive Officer of the Guided Missile Destroyer INS Delhi. The officer was awarded the Nao Sena Medal for his tenure in command of INS Brahmaputra. The Flag Officer has undergone the Staff Course at the Defence Services Staff College and the Higher Air Command Course at the College of Air Warfare.