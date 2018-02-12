Participants at the Life of Line event which was held in Delhi recently. People get to meet and talk to around eight candidates at the event

KOCHI: The word ‘dating’ was considered a taboo and took many years for people to get used to. But once the hitch was overcome, the dating scene especially, in the developed countries became active. Advancement of technology came in as a boon for the dating scene, with it getting more outreach. People began chatting on social media sites like Orkut, Facebook and WhatsApp.

With the entry of dating apps like ‘Tinder’, which gave minute attention to such things like the members’ likes and dislikes, more and more people began finding their better-halves just at the click of the mouse. These apps have become very popular in the city too. Entering the state’s dating scene is Life of Line’s speed dating. The company, founded by Vijendar Dalal, will be conducting a speed dating event in Kochi and Guwahati. The company has already conducted more than 100 successful events across six major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai in which more than 3,000 people participated. Chanting the mantra - connecting people, connecting lives, playing cupid and spreading love - LOL is dedicated to helping people meet.

All the participants are vetted by the organisers.

Men have to pay Rs 3,000 to get an entry to the

event while it is Rs 1,500 for women

So, what is speed dating all about? You get to meet folks from all walks of life be it lawyers, defence personnel, technology and radio-jockeying. During the event, the participants get to strike up conversations with the other sex and hence, maybe if the cupid strikes meet their soulmates. The opportunity is great since every person gets to meet a minimum of eight handpicked, verified, educated and single professionals for eight minutes.

The event has already rubbed its magic on people in other cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Hyderabad. For each one of the participants in these cities, it was a great experience. Nidhi, who participated in the event held Chennai, says, “I participated in the speed dating event twice. I didn’t have any bad experiences since the people who come for the event are thoroughly vetted. The guys were nice. The event actually helps people to make a connection.

I hope more people will attend this event.” Speed dating event was also recently held in New Delhi. Gaurav, who participated in the event, says, “My friend told me about this event. I saw a good crowd at the event. The organisers have provided a lot of options for both men and women. We get to meet around eight girls for 10 minutes.” Kochi gets its first speed dating event on February 14.