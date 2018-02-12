KOCHI: Padma Shri Lekshmi Kutty Amma fondly known as ‘Vanamuthassi’ inaugurated the office of Sthreemithra Foundation, a helping hand for women and children, at Panampilly Nagar here on Sunday.

Actress Kulapulli Leela launched the logo of the foundation. Social activist Sheeba Ramachandran spoke on the issue of women’s safety.

The trust coordinators and members participated in the programme. Silvi Vijayan, chairperson of the trust, said the foundation aims to help women and children by providing various awareness classes and self-employment schemes. She said the ‘Vanamuthassi’ was keen on attending the programme and provide encouragement to them.