KOCHI: The All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association (AKFBOA) has decided not to operate fishing boats and refrain from fishing activities across Kerala on February 15 in protest against the police action against boat owners in connection with the alleged vandalising of the fisheries station at Vypeen. The police had registered a case against them allegedly on trumped up charges, said AKFBOA office-bearers. The boat operators have claimed they had nothing to do with the attack on the office. Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, general secretary of AKFBOA, said that Fisheries Department officers seized the boats without following the norms.

"The officers took away highly priced varieties like pomfret from the vessels. When fishermen questioned it, the boats were seized on charges of juvenile fishing. The seized boats did not have any juvenile fish. The boats were seized without preparing any mahasar. It is true several boat owners had gathered in front of fisheries station, leading to a verbal spat with the officers. But they did not resort to any vandalism as alleged. The officers can check the CCTV footage to establish this," he said. He said police are hounding boats owners after registering the case. Family members of the boats owners are living in fear of frequent police raids at their residences. "Except rape charges, all other sections in the IPC have been charged against boat owners. Fearing police atrocities, the boat owners have surrendered," he said.

Peter Mathias, president of AKFBOA, said the government and other fisheries bodies should explain how juvenile fish can be avoided while fishermen spread nets for bigger fish. "It is a natural juvenile fish also get tangled in the net along with big fish. Though we are using the nets as recommended by agencies like CMFRI, juvenile fish get caught along with bigger fish," he said.The CMFRI report says a catch can be claimed as violation only when 50 per cent of the fish caught are juvenile. However, the government did not take the report into consideration and issued carpet ban on juvenile fishing.

"Due to the legal action taken by the Fisheries Department on charges of violation of law, boat workers from Tamil Nadu are not ready to work in Kerala. Due to the stringent steps taken by fisheries officers, the boat owners are forced to move to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka," he said.