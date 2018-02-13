KOCHI: This Valentines Day, enjoy a session with Bollywood’s DJ Kushboo Kapoor as she comes to Kochi to take part in DJ Love. The DJ who has covered over 3,500 venues across the world has also the distinction of being the first woman DJ achieving doctorate in DJ. Last year, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality of Turkey selected Kushboo Kapoor as the Best DJ of Asia.

She initially worked as an anchor before taking up DJing as a profession. She took up modelling at the age of 12 years. Kushboo anchored for 20 T20 championship, international one-day cricket and IPL recently. The event will be held between 6 pm and 10 pm on February 14 at Mermaid Hotel, Vytilla. Rs 1,499 is the fee for the event. For more details, log on to www.flive.in and contact 961436140.