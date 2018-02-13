KOCHI: The CBI Special Court III on Monday convicted three persons, including an airline attendant of Air India Charters Ltd, for taking money from prospective candidates after promising to secure them the airline attendant’s post with AICL. Those convicted are airline attendant Savitha S Kannan, Baby Varghese of Thekkanath House at Erumathala here and C K Syed of Cherodath House at Thottummugham in Aluva.

Baby and Savitha have been sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh each for collecting bribe to influence a public servant under Section 8 of the PC Act. They have been further sentenced to undergo one year RI and a fine of Rs 2 lakh each for involvement in the criminal conspiracy and receiving illegal gratification from the candidates. The duo were also odered to pay Rs 6 lakh compensation to the complainant in the case. The third accused in the case, C K Syed has been sentenced to one year RI and fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 8 of the PC Act.

He has been further sentenced to one year’s rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for the offence under Section 120 B of IPC.According to the prosecution, Savitha while working as cabin crew with Air India Charters Ltd entered into a criminal conspiracy with Baby and Syed for inducing and collecting bribe from prospective candidates under the pretext of influencing Air India officers to get them selected as airline attendant. Baby and Syed collected Rs 4.5 lakh and Savitha collected Rs 3.5 lakh from two prospective candidates. The case was investigated by CBI inspector Jyothikumar, who is presently working as DySP, Narcotics Cell, Kasargod.