KOCHI: The investigators are groping in the dark in identifying the woman whose skeletal remains were found stuffed inside a barrel at Kumbalam near here, with the police team on the look-out for a missing woman from Udayamperoor failing to make headway.The sleuths who had gone to Mumbai as part of the inquiry returned to Kochi last week.According to the officers, the team was sent to Mumbai after receiving information that an Udayamperoor native is the only missing woman who had a malleolar screw just like the one found on the right leg of the unidentified body. The woman is believed to have gone to Mumbai years ago and has been missing ever since.

"A team lead by the Panangad ASI tried to locate the woman in Mumbai. The team had returned on Friday and she remains missing. The probe to find the identity of the deceased person is progressing in other angles as well," said an officer with the investigation team.The woman had left her home around one-and-a-half-years ago. She was involved in a two-wheeler accident just a few months before she went missing. According to police officers, the team camped in Mumbai for a couple of weeks but the investigation based on an address, where the woman was likely to be located, failed to make headway.

“We went to Mumbai to look into a couple of cases and another absconding accused was also nabbed from the spot during our tour. However, the investigation based on this missing woman was not fruitful,” said an officer, who was in Mumbai as part of the investigation. The skeleton was discovered by the police who broke open the barrel following complaints from the public of an overpowering stench emanating from it on January 8. Besides the skeletal remains, the barrel was filled with concrete and bricks.The body was in a decomposed state and from the remains of the hair, dress and a silver waistband, it was confirmed it belonged to a woman.