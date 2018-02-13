KOCHI: It is the people behind the screen like scriptwriter, director, cameraman and musician who make actors stars, but their contributions often go unnoticed, said actor of yesteryears Sharada.

“It is Malayalam cinema that made me a star and I am indebted to filmmaker Kunchako for my success as an actor,” Sharada said while interacting with scientists and staff of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here, at the Women Empowerment meet organised by the Women’s Cell of the institute on Monday. “At a time when the Telugu cinema was reluctant to accept a dusky girl like me, it was Kunchako who offered me a role in Malayalam film. I got the jury award for my role in ‘Iruttinte Athmavu’ and two national awards for ‘Thulabharam’ and ‘Swayamvaram’ in Malayalam.

‘Thulabharam’ gave me a re-entry into the Telugu industry as a heroine. Actors Sathyan, Prem Nazir and Madhu, scriptwriter Sarangapani, P Bhaskaran, M T Vasudevan Nair, Vincent, Thoppil Bhasi and many others offered me good roles and supported me. I am thankful to Malayalam cinema for all my achievements,” she said. CMFRI director A Gopalakrishnan felicitated Sharada and welcomed the gathering. Women’s Cell chairperson Somi Kuriakose proposed a vote of thanks.