KOCHI: It seems Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will have to prepare a DPR based on the existing design since the state government has reiterated it is not possible to make changes in the development plans at this juncture. The government pleader informed the Kerala High Court the other day that the existing project, of which the work has already been launched, cannot be changed.

Reiterating government’s stance, Works Minister G Sudhakaran told Kochi Express that a three-tier flyover will cost a minimum of Rs 2,000 crore since it requires massive land acquisition. “As the previous government informed the NHAI that it will carry out the flyover work using its own funds, the state will have to pump in this massive amount. A step that is not at all practical,” added Sudhakaran.

As per the present design, the total cost of the flyover, including the approach roads, is estimated to be at Rs 78.36 crore. The flyover will begin from the old railway overbridge at Vyttila and go in a unilateral direction through the NH to land near the Shiva temple. The length of the bridge will be 702.41 metres. The side roads will be developed with canals and drains on both sides.

When asked about the criticisms raised by many town planners and experts against the present design, the minister said it was finalised by the previous government “The Kochi Metro has asked for an overhead height of six metres from the proposed flyover. The present design satisfies the condition. Regarding the hub and the related infrastructure, the present design is good enough to accommodate changes in the future,” added the minister.Sudhakaran also said there is a scope for improvisation and the government will look into the possibilities of launching a Phase B plan for Vyttila which will bring in more transport infrastructure at the junction.