KOCHI: In an age when traditions and culture are under threat of fading into the oblivion, the NSS unit of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, has come out with a programme to help Kochiites reacquaint rediscover their roots. Offering students and public a chance to learn about the traditional knowledge in various sectors, the unit has organised a three-day state level programme titled ‘Nattarivu’ from Thursday. Exhibitions, workshops, competitions, symposiums and folk art performances exclusively related to traditional art forms, culture, history and heritage of the state have been organised as a part of the programme.

The programme is being organised in association with the Kerala Folklore Academy in order to sensitise the young generation about the need to go in for organic farming and eco friendliness. The organisers lay emphasis on the need to create a ‘new way of life’ for subsistence and sustenance. The highlight of the event is the state level inter collegiate and school competitions focusing on the state’s traditional art, culture, rituals, clothes, tools, artefacts and the way of life at large. Students from across the state will be participating in these competitions.

The exhibitions will focus on different facets of the lifestyle led by people in the past. Various aspects like their simplicity, goodness and truthfulness, qualities which are fading fast from our collective memory, will be highlighted in the exhibition. The expo aims to celebrate the organic and eco-friendly lifestyle led by the people in the past. During the three days, performances by nationally acclaimed artists will be staged from 3.30 pm onwards.

The performances include padayani, mudiyettu, theyyam, kalarippayattu, kurathiyattam, nadanpattukal and gothra kalaroopangal. Representatives from the royal families of Travancore, Kochi and Kozhikode will participate in a symposium related to the history of local kingdoms of Kerala.Kerala State NSS Office, MG University NSS Office, Adivasi Gothra Kala Sangham, Attappadi, Wayanadu, CVN Kalari, Kozhikkodu, Moozhukkulam Sala, Chalakkudy and a host of other NGOs, art and cultural organisations are actively involved in the event. The event will be open to public from 3.30 pm onwards on Thursday and Friday and from 10.00 am on Saturday.

