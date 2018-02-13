KOCHI: The tussle between the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and Kudumbashree over the wages of the workers recruited through the latter is intensifying with the officers of the respective agencies blaming each other for the standoff. According to Kudumbashree, the KMRL is not paying its workers wages for the one-day weekly off. However, the KMRL chief said they were paying the wages and other incentives on a timely basis as per the agreement between both the agencies.

A total of 705 workers were appointed through Kudumbashree at Kochi Metro. “The agreement was for recruiting workers on a weekly one-day off basis. A worker is entitled to get a paid off after every six working days. However, Kochi Metro is not paying us the wages for the off day. Each month, a worker will have to be given four to five days of paid off depending upon the number of days in a month. For the past four months, Kudumbashree has been paying the off day salary to the workers from its own funds,” said K R Dilraj, project manager, Kudumbashree Facility Management Centre.​

He said the KMRL was yet to pay arrears to the tune of Rs 1.35 crore which it owes to Kudumbashree. “On February 3, we wrote to the KMRL managing director requesting the agency to transfer the dues along with the wages for the month of January. The salary date is seventh of every month. However, KMRL transferred the amount sans the wages for the weekly off. The payment for the workers was later transferred to their accounts on February 9,” he said. According to Dilraj, Kudumbashree has paid around Rs 37 lakh from its own fund to the workers as wages for off-day alone.

Meanwhile, KMRL said the agency had already taken up the issue with the executive director of the Kudumbashree Mission. According to a top officer with KMRL, the Kudumbasree Mission has engaged more employees than KMRL’s actual requirement. In cleaning section, KMRL had asked for 194 shifts, while the Kudumbashree mistook it as the requirement for 194 persons.“They are calculating salary accordingly. They have also engaged more persons in other categories and are demanding higher payment than what was specified in the agreement. The KMRL is paying them the wages after setting aside the amount for ESI and PF,” he said.

Meeting on Feb 20

The KMRL said a meeting of top officers of Kudumbashree and KMRL will be held in Kochi on February 20 to sort out the issue.