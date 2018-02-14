KOCHI: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi will organise a three-day festival on the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium premises here from February 16-18 to celebrate tourism and attract travellers from India.The event will give people a unique opportunity to experience the majesty of Abu Dhabi - its traditions, food, culture and people through a series of exciting and interactive events, games, and even interactions with local people,” a release said here.

Over the last few years, Abu Dhabi has enjoyed a steady stream of travellers from India and Kochi in particular. “By showcasing the nation’s great cultural and natural beauty, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi is confident it will continue to be an attractive destination for tourism and business prospects alike,” the release said.While Abu Dhabi is known for its larger than life architecture, it is also famous for its delicious cuisine and intricate handlooms. Visitors will get a chance to witness local women create exquisite Arabic handicrafts, watch a trained chef prepare traditional delicacies, and watch a live performance by a troupe of Herbia Harbia Dancers.

The event will also feature an Arabic market - the Souk - where guests can buy exotic native merchandise. Perhaps, the most visually stimulating highlight of the event will be the Al Dhafra exhibit, which includes a sand pit, coffee roasting, photo ops in traditional wear as well as a Bedouin tent to lounge in, along with camel props, jeeps and Arabian lights.

The festival will highlight the region’s signature tourist destinations like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island and the Louvre Abu Dhabi to name a few. Each of these landmarks will be presented in a manner befitting their grandiose that include virtual reality, simulators, all of which are designed to mesmerise and create intrigue. There are innumerable prizes to be won, and a few lucky attendees stand the chance to win an all-expenses-paid vacation to the desert paradise and an exciting ride in a real Ferrari.

“If you want to experience a glimpse of the magnificence and this truly fantastic Emirate, then the Abu Dhabi Week is exactly where you need to be,” the release stated.