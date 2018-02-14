KOCHI: Entrepreneurship is not about being successful, but rather to be of value. It is all about seeing, creating and living the value. It’s not about ideas. It’s about making ideas happen. While one is thrilled about a brilliant concept one has come up with, there’s more to starting a business than just the first impulse. Startupedia over the past five years has been committed to be standing in this gap to make your great idea into a great valuable and viable startup.

Prof R K Mishra, Director, IPE, conceptualized an Entrepreneurship Development Program, marking the silver jubilee of IPE in 2014 and launched Startupedia - A National Level Startup Event. This is a forum that provides an opportunity to Startup enthusiasts, working professionals and students from across India to showcase their innovative ideas and launch their business plans. Our mission is to provide a platform to enable young minds to visualize their journey with specific innovative initiatives supported by rationale and justification, covering areas like New Products, New markets, New Structure & New Functional strategies and Social Enterprise.

It is more than just a B-Plan pitch

This season marks the fifth edition of Startupedia and is being organized on the 15 and 16 February, at the IPE Shamirpet Campus. Startupedia’18 is hosted in association with SIDBI, Parasakti cement , IDBI, SECL, WCL, Saboo Motors, Mahesh Bank, TiE Hyderabad, Hyderabad Angels, Chatur Ideas, CLOwork, NEN, Frapp, Elyuxen, Whatastory, Stumagz, Festpav.com, edInbox, Yourstory, The New Indian Express and Fever 94.3 FM. Over 300 teams from all over India have registered for this season.

This is a dedicated fully mentored 37 hour program, where the participants are groomed to define, refine and execute their ideas into viable business, by Startup gurus and Industry Captains.

The day one of the program is completely dedicated to Industry captains addressing about blockchain, AI, Venture capital, Startup financing, Social Entrepreneurship, Startup Marketing and advertising, E-commerce, cryptocurrency, How to Startup? and mentoring and grooming of the teams; the second day, the participants will pitch their B-Plans in front of a jury comprising industry captains and prospective investors.

This year IPE is launching its incubation center and official logo for Startupedia – Where the bulb symbolise the fortitude of generating new ideas and rocket represents the synergy needed to execute the ideas because we believe that building a successful startup is no less than launching a successful rocket!

What is Special about Startupedia???

Ideal place to be exposed to mentors, investors and venture capitalists.

USP - Exclusive case to case mentorship.

Excellent channel to meet startup enthusiasts

Insights into entrepreneurial concerns by industry stalwarts

Conversion of a business ideas into a viable business plan

Win exciting cash prizes

Guests of Startupedia’18

Our eminent guest list includes Mr. Ramesh Loganathan, Professor IIITH and Chief Innovation officer (interim) of TS state

Innovation cell, Ravi Duvelapally Vice President-Technology & Business

Incubation at SR Innovation Exchange, Vivek Verma Co-founder and Investor,

IIIT Seed Fund, Suresh Reddy, Chairman & CEO, Lycos Internet Limited, Sampath Kumar General Manager,

SIDBI, Sushant, Cyber Law Expert & Techno Legal Consultant, CA Rahul Joshi Founder at Fillingmantra.com, Younus Kabir Co-founder & Managing

Partner at Barakah Finserve and many more.

