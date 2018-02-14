THRISSUR: The Government Boys Higher Secondary School is abuzz nowadays during weekends.

Thanks to Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA), several people who could not continue their studies for various reasons, reach the school to take up equivalency and certificate courses.Equivalency programmes are organised with a view to provide an alternative education that is on par with the formal system of education while the three new certificate courses, Pacha Malayalam, Acchi Hindi and Good English, launched by the KSLMA last month, cater to those who are interested in improving their language skills.

N M Omana, 50, who is studying for Plus One, said, “After I got married, I couldn’t study. My husband suffered from psychological issues. However, the urge to study was always in me and the alternative education turned out to be a great boon.” Arimbur resident V V Deepa, 40, is gearing up to pursue her degree, having completed Plus Two.

“I had to discontinue pre-degree after I fell ill during my examination. Later I got married. However the Literacy Mission opened the doors for us and now I would like to study more,” she said. KSLMA Public Relations Officer Pradeep Kumar said as many as 479 people are studying under equivalency and certificate courses at school.

Meanwhile, the certificate courses in Pacha Malayalam, Acchi Hindi and Good English too evoke a good response. While 46 people joined for Pacha Malayalam, 22 started learning under Good English.

KSLMA coordinator Priya Manikandan said the student strength for the programme has increased manifold.