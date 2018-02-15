KOCHI: It was a few years back that the family lost the father. However, K B Jayan, the elder son, was not ready to let down his siblings and mother. He took over the responsibility on his shoulder and decided to support his family. Alas! Destiny played its hand again in the family as they lost Jayan in the accident which occurred at CSL on Tuesday. He was a fire watchman, on contract, at the shipyard.

“He took care of us like his father used to. Though he was just 40, he never let us feel lonely as he was always there for us. It is difficult to imagine a life without his support,” said Rajamma, with tears rolling down her cheeks. Jayan is survived by his mother, wife, son, two brothers and two sisters. “Though he is my son-in-law, he treated me like his own mother,” said Geetha.