KOCHI: “Everyday, he used to call me before going for work. Since I was not home, Tuesday also he rang me up. But I never thought it would be his last call,” Mohammad Sheriff - father of M M Ramshad, a young engineer who died in the accident at CSL - was inconsolable at his home in Malippuram, near Vypeen.

For Sheriff, his wife Ramla and daughter Shanseera, the 21-year-old who worked as a contractor was everything. Their life depended on him. “Though he was a reserved person, he shared a healthy relationship with everyone. He always wanted to lead a simple life. I don’t know why this happened to him. We can’t think of a life without my son,” said Sheriff, choking with emotion. His body was laid to rest at the Hajeed Mosque cemetery at Malippuram on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff, who runs a ration store, Ramshad was an earnest individual. "Though his duty began at 8 in the morning, he used to come home late as he was committed to his professional responsibilities," his father said.