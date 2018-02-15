KOCHI: Considering the increase in demand for Foreign Made Foreign Liquor (FMFL) in the state, the government in its budget decided to permit Bevco to sell it through its outlets. Taking a cue, Consumerfed is also planning to approach the government seeking issuance of the licence to market FMFL. It is learnt the Consumerfed Board has passed a resolution in this regard. The agency had made a similar request last year too. Sources in Consumerfed said the latter is hoping to get the government’s consent this year. After obtaining the necessary sanction from the state and the Centre, Consumerfed is planning to go ahead with its plan.

Twenty-two out of 39 Consumerfed outlets have already been upgraded to premium category. The remaining 17 will also be converted to self-service premium counters before March 31. Consumerfed is planning to market FMFL via its premium outlets and also through special counters set up at shopping malls and major tourist destinations.“Top Consumerfed officers are planning to meet the Excise Minister this week seeking the licence to market FMFL brands which are now being sold only through duty-free shops.

At present, Consumerfed holds the FL-1 licence for sale of foreign liquor in sealed bottles and FL-12 licence for sale of beer in bottles without the permission for consumption on the premises. It needs a separate license to selling imported FMFL. With the government deciding to issue it to Bevco, Consumerfed is hopeful of getting it soon too,” said sources. The government had already announced import duty on FMFL will be fixed at 78 per cent and that of wine at 25 per cent. At present, the import duty on FMFL is 150 per cent.By starting the sales of FMFL, the agency can offer more premium brands to customers. It will also increase the revenue considerably and will provide a boost to the tourism sector,” said sources.