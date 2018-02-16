KOCHI: The 'Abu Dhabi Week', organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, to promote the Emirate’s tourism and cultural heritage, will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Ground here on Friday. Positioning Abu Dhabi as the ultimate destination for vacations, leisure travel and weddings, the Abu Dhabi Week will offer an experiential mix of culture, art, entertainment and sports to enchant and captivate the attendees, a release said. "It will bring alive the wonders of Abu Dhabi and take the visitors on a virtual tour of the magnificent city, presenting the perfect insight to its grandeur," it stated.

The Abu Dhabi week will be held from February 16 to 18 in Kochi, and later for four days in Kolkota. “Owing to the growing levels of disposable income in the hands of Indian travellers, we believe India is a crucial market with a potential to expand the tourism inflow into Abu Dhabi. It, there fore, becomes imperative to educate people about everything Abu Dhabi has to offer, and reshape notions regarding its cost heaviness.

The Abu Dhabi Week strives to amplify not only the splendour of Abu Dhabi, but also highlight its pocket-friendliness in terms of family vacations, solo travels, film shoots, trade and business, and destination weddings, among others," said Mubarak Al Nuaimi, director, Promotions and Over seas Of f ice s, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. To outshine last year’s debut show, this year’s edition will offer a wide variety of interactive experiences, including life-like encounters of the Ferrari World and the Desert Safari and a glimpse of the majestic Louvre Abu Dhabi.

"For the first time ever, visitors will be able to get their hands on a Ferrari, and experience the accompanying adrenaline rush that comes with it. This apart, the Abu Dhabi week will also present a live recreation of the Al Ain Palace and the Al-Dafra region," the release said. The event will also feature a gamut of exciting contests and competitions to engage the visitors. They will have a chance to win a volley of prizes, ranging from staycation packages at Abu Dhabi, rides in Ferraris, and more.