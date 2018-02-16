KOCHI: This year’s Berchmans National Conference (BNC’18) titled ‘Happiness Edge - the Holistic Business Management Mantra’ will be held here at Avenue Centre, Panampilly Nagar, on Friday. Organised by the Berchmans Institute of Management Studies, SB College (Autonomous), Changanacherry, the conference will see eminent speakers like Jebamalai Vinanchiarachi, principal adviser, UN; Jaya Velu, adjunct professor, IIM-A & K, Siju Kumar MP, regional manager, South India, GSK; Jyothis K S, chief operating officer, CogniCor Technologies; Andrine Mendez, serial entrepreneur; Mathew K Isaac, distribution manaager, IKEA-GDC (UAE, Oman, Qatar) and Rahul Eshwar, author and speaker. A panel discussion will be held and it will be moderated by Stephen Mathews, director, BIMS. Antony Thomas, brand owner and Martin Patrick, chief economist, Centre for Public Policy Research will be on the panel.