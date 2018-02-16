KOCHI: Cusat has invited applications for the post of Technical Assistant (Gr III) in its KM School of Marine Engineering on contract basis with a consolidated monthly pay of `36,600. Candidates with Diploma in Electrical Engineering having minimum three years of experience in Merchant Navy as electrical officer/power plant maintenance (electrical)/engine room artificer (electrical) in the Navy can apply online before March 8. The appointment will be for one year.

The application fee is Rs 610 for general category and Rs 120 for SC/ST category. A copy of the uploaded form with age proof, educational qualification, experience, community and fee receipt should reach the Registrar, Administrative Office, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi- 682022 on or before March 17. Details are available on: www.cusat.ac.in