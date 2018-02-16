KOCHI: Ernakulam district panchayat was declared the second best in the state in the 2016-17 fiscal year. The award includes Rs 20 lakh, Swaraj trophy and a certificate.In the 2016-17 period, the overall budget for the district panchayat was Rs 46,71,40,532.

The district panchayat runs a lot of welfare projects including a geriatric center for the senior citizens. They have also utilised the fund allocated for the IIY housing projects and have begun manufacturing cloth bags as part of women’s welfare programmes.

This initiative has contributed a lot to make the plastic ban programme of the panchayat a success. Khadi manufacturing units for women belonging to SC groups were also begun in the district. The ongoing construction of four public crematoriums in four different panchayats besides the efforts to promote organic cultivation worked in its favour.

The Aluva district hospital won the ‘Kayakalpa’ award for the year 2016-17 for their cleanliness, diagnosis, service quality and hospital maintenance. The district Ayurveda hospital also offers different services for the betterment and improvement of the quality life of senior citizens.The award will be presented to Asha Sanil, president, District Panchayat at a meeting at Perintalmanna in Malappuram on February 19.

Applications invited

Applications have been invited for Aam Aadmi Bhima Yojana (AABI) for the year 2018-19 year. The children of AABI members who are studying in classes from IX to XII (ITI included) are the ones who will be considered for the scholarship. Only two students will receive the scholarship and the application can be made through Akshaya centers until February 28. Selected students will get Rs 1,200 per year.