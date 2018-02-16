KOCHI: For women to get equality in all walks of life, ‘men should be feminist’, said British MP Steeve Reed. He stressed the importance of equal representation for women and the need to make the voice of the underrepresented and the minorities be heard while speaking at a discussion on ‘Future of Parliamentary Democracy’ hosted by the Centre for the Public Policy Research on Thursday. “I hope the country is able to achieve the 30 per cent representation of women as a first step towards equal rights in all fronts,” said the MP from Croydon North, UK.

“In the UK, gender discrimination exists. The stages of discrimination are all that varies. While I still have a seat there, the general attitude is ‘you can speak as long as what you speak is what we asked you to’,” said Angela Rayner, MP, Labour Party. They were answering a question on gender equality in parliamentary system and in the two Houses in both countries. When asked about the choice of contestants and the possibility of a basic educational qualification to contest in elections, N K Premachandran MP said, “Educational qualification is important for a law maker.

However, from my experience, awareness of the problems of the people matters more than education and I can vouch the representatives without much education work with as much and more efficiency than educated ones at times. Considering the literacy rate in India on the whole, putting a basic qualification for politicians would be shunning people with great potential and leadership qualities.” The issue of Brexit was also open for discussion and the MPs described it as an emotional decision. “It is one of the dangers of referendum and people responded emotionally to the question of ‘Do you want UK back?’. These questions evoke a different sentiment and the larger picture goes unseen. Now, the consequences are cropping up,” said one of the MPs.