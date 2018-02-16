KOCHI: IT entrepreneurs in Kerala should strive to get maximum leverage from the upcoming global IT summit, #Future, to be held in Kochi next month and use it as a platform for future development, said Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan. It is important to activate all the networks at disposal to achieve the goals set for the global IT summit, he said, while delivering the keynote address at a ramp up event held here. “The digital summit is a platform for us to think about the future and the role we can play in creating that future.

If we set this platform, it will help us make people experience Kerala in its full potential," said Gopalakrishnan, who is also a member of the High Power IT Committee constituted by the state government for the development of the sector. “I request you to leverage your network, your business and your employers and encourage them to register and participate. The more people participate, the stronger will be the network and it’s exponential,” he said.

Kerala’s first-ever global IT summit, #Future, will be held on March 22 and 23 at Le Meridien Hotel in Kochi, where over 30 speakers will share their expertise. Though Kerala has missed the enterprise c o m p u t i n g wave for the past 15 to 20 years, it now stands a chance to overcome the hurdles with its immense talent potential, said Cognizant Technology Solutions chief digital technology officer Joseph Korah.

Kerala IT Parks CEO Hrishikesh Nair and Ernst and Young HPIC member and executive director Rajesh Nair were also present. Infosys non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and financial advisor to the Chief Minister of Kerala Gita Gopinath will participate in the summit. Around 2,000 professionals, entrepreneurs, academicians, key influencers and other stakeholders from across the globe will meet at the Future Summit.