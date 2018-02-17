KOCHI: With the leak of acetylene gas being confirmed to be the cause of blast on board the ONGC drill ship Sagar Bhushan at Cochin Shipyard the other day, the Department of Factories and Boilers team is now checking whether there was a lapse in complying with the procedure before commencing the work on the ship, which was undergoing repair.

“Confined space work permit is mandatory for commencing such work,” said Factories and Boilers director P Pradeep. “We are checking if that permit was issued complying with procedure.

The investigation is still going on and that can be finalised only by completion of the inquiry. We hope to submit the report by Monday.” The Factories and Boilers will also hold discussions with Shipyard authorities on what steps should be initiated to prevent such accidents in future.

Besides, an internal inquiry conducted by the panel constituted by the Cochin Shipyard with its own officers as members, the Mercantile Marine Department and the police are also probing the accident that claimed the lives of five people. The MMD had made it clear the inquiry was technical in nature and it would be premature to reach a conclusion at an earlier stage.

Meanwhile, the condition of Sreeroop, who suffered 45 per cent burn injuries in the accident, is gradually improving. The ventilator support has been removed but he continues to be in the ICU for better care and for prevention of infection.