KOCHI: After private bus owners, the online taxi drivers are on the war path as they have declared a one-day token strike on February 23. The Online Drivers' Union (ODU), which has around 2,000 drivers of Uber and Ola taxi companies in Kerala, claimed the stir will be conducted in protest against anti-employee steps initiated by the online taxi firms in the state.

P J Paulson, president of Online Drivers' Union, said drivers should be brought under labour laws. "These companies have not accepted the drivers as their employees. They consider us as drivers operating on the commission basis. Due to which the privileges granted under the Indian Labour law are denied to us," he said.

He alleged the online companies are making a huge profit from the business while drivers are not granted any benefits. "The companies have been refusing to hike rent charges which forced drivers to operate vehicles for more than 200 kilometres for free. The increase in the number of trips doesn't increase profits for the drivers," he said.

The ODU also recommended the state government to come out with a legislation to regulate online taxi service providers from exploiting the drivers. The ODU is also apprehensive that Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi would meet with representatives of the Central Government to promote online taxi services and ease the constraint of laws for this purpose.According to ODU, this may lead drivers to more crisis in future. According to them, Khosrowshahi will be visiting India on February 22 and 23.