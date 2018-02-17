KOCHI: Tense situation prevailed at Cherai on Friday when the Munambam police forcefully removed a group of residents, while staging a sit-in protest against the functioning of a beverages outlet. Though the residents of Raktheshwari Beach Road in Cherai have been conducting a sit-in protest for the past 25 days demanding the closure of the outlet, a team of police personnel arrived at the protest venue at 3 pm and asked them to leave.

However, the residents decided to continue the protest, but the cops forcefully took them into custody. The police arrested 31 protesters, charging Section 146 of IPC (case for rioting) against them. “The beverage outlet has got the necessary licence and is functioning legally. Hence, we booked the protesters. All of them were released on bail,” the police said. However, the residents alleged several persons were injured while forcefully taking them to the police vehicle.